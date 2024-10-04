Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the second quarter worth $240,000.

Shares of ONEY opened at $111.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.54 and its 200-day moving average is $106.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.09 and a fifty-two week high of $112.76.

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

