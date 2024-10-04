Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bayberry Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 238,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,556,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 6.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 318,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 18,184 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,014,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,853,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,647,000 after buying an additional 698,180 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,162,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GXO. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.27.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $49.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average of $50.57. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $63.07.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

