Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.51 Million Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PG&E were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PG&E by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,332,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,731,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635,693 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PG&E by 1.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,126,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,113,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,931 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in PG&E by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 121,159,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066,183 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in PG&E by 17.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 101,910,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,779,352,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 57,860,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,043,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $707,170.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,114 shares in the company, valued at $350,168.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

