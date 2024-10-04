Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.53 Million Stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Trustmark were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRMK. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at $12,572,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at $5,611,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 25.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 986,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,629,000 after purchasing an additional 199,245 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 57.2% in the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 503,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 183,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the second quarter valued at $4,199,000. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRMK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Trustmark from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Trustmark Trading Up 0.6 %

TRMK opened at $31.13 on Friday. Trustmark Co. has a twelve month low of $18.96 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Trustmark had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $283.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.80%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

