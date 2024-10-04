Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.06% of Mueller Water Products worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 757,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 256,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 77,810 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 194.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,033,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after acquiring an additional 682,740 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after purchasing an additional 83,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $221,755.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,375.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mueller Water Products news, insider J Scott Hall sold 102,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $1,993,568.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 544,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,630,326.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $221,755.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,375.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,869 shares of company stock valued at $5,141,842 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

NYSE MWA opened at $21.60 on Friday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.54.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.67 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 9.71%. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Cowen cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MWA

Mueller Water Products Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.