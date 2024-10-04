Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 478.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Planet Fitness by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Dnca Finance acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLNT. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.93.

In other Planet Fitness news, CAO Brian O’donnell sold 6,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $497,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,549.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $82.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.49. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.65 and a 1 year high of $85.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.72 and a 200-day moving average of $70.99.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $300.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.17 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 121.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

