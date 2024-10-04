Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 31.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,471 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,324,000 after acquiring an additional 114,332 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 45.6% in the second quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 23,672 shares in the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 47.1% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 17,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,667,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,782,000 after buying an additional 2,612,418 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $33.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.28.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.