Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.62 Million Stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.05% of St. Joe worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in St. Joe by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 235,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,178,000 after buying an additional 68,500 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its position in St. Joe by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 69,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth $2,411,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 7.4% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Stock Up 0.3 %

JOE opened at $57.61 on Friday. The St. Joe Company has a twelve month low of $45.93 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

St. Joe Increases Dividend

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 10.07%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 28,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $1,769,738.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,172,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,505,561.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 28,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $1,769,738.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,172,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,505,561.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 54,000 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $3,443,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,200,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,471,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,558,573. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

