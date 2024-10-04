Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 424,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,787 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ILPT. B. Riley increased their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.80.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.44%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.