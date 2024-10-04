Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.19% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVOV. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $94.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.65. The firm has a market cap of $923.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $96.47.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

