Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Stepan worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCL. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 93,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 9,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,562,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE SCL opened at $76.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.70. Stepan has a 12 month low of $63.60 and a 12 month high of $96.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Stepan Announces Dividend

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.26). Stepan had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $556.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 90.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stepan

In related news, VP David Kabbes bought 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.39 per share, with a total value of $75,387.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,387.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

