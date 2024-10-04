Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Position in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in OPENLANE were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KAR. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 16,018.2% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KAR opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $18.73.

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $431.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.11 million. OPENLANE had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 3.39%. OPENLANE’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OPENLANE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

