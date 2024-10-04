Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 104,734 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 104,734 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Five Below were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Five Below from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Five Below from $124.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Five Below from $120.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.15.

Five Below Price Performance

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $89.75 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $216.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.03.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $830.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

