Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 12,201 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,201 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,305,000. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $61,327,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,828,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,930,000 after acquiring an additional 579,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,223,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,968,726,000 after purchasing an additional 290,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth $17,683,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.27.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LYB opened at $94.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.96 and its 200-day moving average is $97.72. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $88.46 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

