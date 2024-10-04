Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 15,967 Shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,967 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Nextracker were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 228.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth $1,643,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nextracker in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,270,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at $2,819,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,757,000 after purchasing an additional 204,369 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NXT. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Nextracker from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nextracker from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

Nextracker Trading Up 0.7 %

NXT opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.47. Nextracker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $719.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.71 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 14.87%. Nextracker’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Nextracker Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

