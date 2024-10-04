Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 2,933 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 107.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 46.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 115.4% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 25.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRVA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Insider Transactions at Privia Health Group

In other news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 135,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $2,500,127.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.67, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.76. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $24.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.47.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.50 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.88%. Privia Health Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Privia Health Group

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.