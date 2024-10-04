Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 484 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1,533.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,234,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,076 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,395,000 after acquiring an additional 465,759 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $17,715,000. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $18,817,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,240.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 102,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 97,669 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $457,493.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,148 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,566.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $457,493.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,148 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,566.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total transaction of $713,610.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,564.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 659,861 shares of company stock worth $69,961,783. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MTSI opened at $108.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 122.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 8.18. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $118.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.01.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.42 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on MACOM Technology Solutions

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.