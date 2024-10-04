Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 900 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Rambus were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Rambus by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $40.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.19. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $76.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). Rambus had a net margin of 48.31% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Rambus from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Rambus

Rambus Profile

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.