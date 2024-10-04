Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,238 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of Banc of California worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 535,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 107,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 44,920 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 2nd quarter worth about $549,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 21,670 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,222,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,182,000 after acquiring an additional 663,061 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Insider Transactions at Banc of California

In other news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 719,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,077,564. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $15.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Banc of California had a negative net margin of 21.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $492.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently -12.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BANC shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Banc of California from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Banc of California

Banc of California Profile

(Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.