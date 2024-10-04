Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,668 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,933 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.29% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRST. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at $2,672,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 270.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 88,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 64,751 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 17.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 331,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,524,000 after acquiring an additional 50,106 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 19,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at about $525,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRST opened at $31.86 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $36.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.82.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $66.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.94 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 7.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

