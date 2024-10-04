Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.70. 6,873,704 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 25,149,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.27.
Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.
About Tilray
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.
