tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Stock Price Down 10.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of tinyBuild, Inc. (LON:TBLD – Get Free Report) were down 10.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.30 ($0.04). Approximately 150,362 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 585,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.70 ($0.05).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of tinyBuild in a report on Monday, June 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.04. The stock has a market cap of £13.17 million, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of -0.43.

tinyBuild, Inc engages in the development and publishing of video games worldwide. It offers various games for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, SteamVR, Meta Quest, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, mobile, Xbox One, PS4, Mac, Linux, Switch, 3DS, VR, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, OSVR, and Wii U. The company also organizes gaming events.

