TIO Networks (CVE:TNC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

TIO Networks Corp. (CVE:TNC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.33 and traded as high as C$3.33. TIO Networks shares last traded at C$3.33, with a volume of 21,710 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.33.
About TIO Networks
TIO Networks Corp. (TIO) is an information technology company. The Company specializes in processing bill payment transactions through a secure Internet enabled platform. The Company’s segments include West, Central and East. The Company operates as a payments technology company, and combines software platforms and payment processing capabilities to serve its customers.
