Titan Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Shares Up 10.5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Titan Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TNMCF – Get Free Report) were up 10.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 29,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 980% from the average daily volume of 2,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Titan Mining Stock Up 10.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.20.

Titan Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.