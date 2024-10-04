Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy Sells 2,878 Shares of Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 2,878 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $79,922.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 177,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,938,505.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Toast Price Performance
NYSE TOST opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.76 and a beta of 1.76. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $29.92.
Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Toast had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have commented on TOST shares. Mizuho raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Toast from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.
