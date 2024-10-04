Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Trading Down 3% – What’s Next?

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $148.40 and last traded at $149.09. Approximately 341,457 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,408,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.74.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TOL shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.07.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.63 and its 200 day moving average is $128.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $3,248,587.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,224.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,087,881.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $3,248,587.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,224.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,257 shares of company stock worth $28,646,402 in the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,040,000 after purchasing an additional 37,318 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth $5,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 963,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,993,000 after purchasing an additional 431,160 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

