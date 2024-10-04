Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $22.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($19.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.91) by ($9.37). The firm had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 158.27% and a negative net margin of 1,196.11%. On average, analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tonix Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) by 260.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,358 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

