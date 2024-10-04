Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.09. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $22.14.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($19.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.91) by ($9.37). Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 158.27% and a negative net margin of 1,196.11%. The company had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. Analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) by 260.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,358 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

