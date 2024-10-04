TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,536 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in TopBuild by 0.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 3.2% during the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in TopBuild by 3.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in TopBuild by 10.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in TopBuild by 1.7% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BLD opened at $398.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.34. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $217.08 and a one year high of $495.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.77.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLD shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.00.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

