TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Stock Price Down 3.6% – What’s Next?

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $384.02 and last traded at $384.51. Approximately 44,595 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 288,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $398.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.00.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BLD

TopBuild Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $397.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.77.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TopBuild

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLD. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 18.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,228,000 after acquiring an additional 25,973 shares during the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter worth approximately $16,158,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 4,820.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after acquiring an additional 28,395 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in TopBuild by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 376,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,993,000 after buying an additional 130,563 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in TopBuild by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,327,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TopBuild

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.