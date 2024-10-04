Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.88 and traded as high as C$26.05. Torex Gold Resources shares last traded at C$25.98, with a volume of 172,376 shares trading hands.

TXG has been the topic of several research reports. Cormark raised their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$30.17.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.12. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of C$369.83 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 3.4501992 EPS for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

