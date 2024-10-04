TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.76 and last traded at $32.99. 311,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 711,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRMD. Fearnley Fonds raised TORM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on TORM from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get TORM alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TRMD

TORM Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.06.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. TORM had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TORM plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TORM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.92%. This is a boost from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.29%.

Institutional Trading of TORM

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of TORM by 860.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,429,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,441,000 after buying an additional 1,281,176 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TORM by 320.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,189,000 after buying an additional 964,801 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TORM by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,179,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,221,000 after buying an additional 85,937 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TORM by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 669,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,945,000 after purchasing an additional 187,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in TORM by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TORM

(Get Free Report)

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.