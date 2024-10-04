Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.27 and last traded at $32.27, with a volume of 894 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.12.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $626.04 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 241,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,111,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 108,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 27,987 shares during the period. Battery Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,972,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Company Profile

The Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (TPYP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tortoise North American Pipeline index. The fund tracks an index of North American pipeline entities organized as MLPs, MLP affiliates, LLCs, and corporations. TPYP was launched on Jun 30, 2015 and is managed by Tortoise.

