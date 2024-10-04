TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Barclays

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TTE. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $67.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.63. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 159,211.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 434,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,935,000 after purchasing an additional 434,646 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,282,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at $10,852,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,300,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 275,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,370,000 after purchasing an additional 56,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

