TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TTE

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $67.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. TotalEnergies has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.63.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,592,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,665,000 after buying an additional 86,642 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,758,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,408,000 after purchasing an additional 85,969 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 115,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 13,953 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.