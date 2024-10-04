TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Acquired by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 159,211.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 434,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,935,000 after purchasing an additional 434,646 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,282,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth $10,852,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth $1,300,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 25.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 275,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,370,000 after acquiring an additional 56,403 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $67.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.39. The company has a market capitalization of $160.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.63. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TTE. TD Cowen cut TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.