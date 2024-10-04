TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 42.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,849 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Creative Planning raised its position in TotalEnergies by 9.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after acquiring an additional 12,331 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 32,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 19.6% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 189.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 69,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TTE stock opened at $67.89 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The company has a market cap of $160.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TTE shares. TD Cowen downgraded TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.