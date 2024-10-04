Touchstone Climate Transition ETF (OTCMKTS:HEAT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Touchstone Climate Transition ETF (OTCMKTS:HEAT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.60 and traded as high as $27.03. Touchstone Climate Transition ETF shares last traded at $27.03, with a volume of 4 shares traded.

Touchstone Climate Transition ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Touchstone Climate Transition ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Touchstone Climate Transition ETF stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Touchstone Climate Transition ETF (OTCMKTS:HEAT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,581 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 84.12% of Touchstone Climate Transition ETF worth $10,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Touchstone Climate Transition ETF

SmartHeat Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to seek potential assets, property, or businesses to acquire, in a business combination, by reorganization, merger, or acquisition. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture and sale of heat pumps for commercial and residential applications.

