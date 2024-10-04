Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Stock Position Raised by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.4% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 523.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 24,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Toyota Motor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 75,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Toyota Motor Stock Down 2.4 %
TM stock opened at $176.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $237.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.68. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $159.04 and a 1 year high of $255.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.46.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Friday, June 14th.
Toyota Motor Profile
Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.
