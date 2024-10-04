TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 35,280.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $952,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TRTX opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 154.59 and a quick ratio of 154.59. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $9.66. The stock has a market cap of $674.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44.

TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities raised their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

TPG RE Finance Trust Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

