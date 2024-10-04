TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 1st.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.
