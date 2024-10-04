TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of TCON opened at $0.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $358,050.00, a PE ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.35. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $14.75.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.