Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 9,506 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,336% compared to the typical volume of 662 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on UDMY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Udemy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Udemy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Udemy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.92.

Get Udemy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UDMY

Udemy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of UDMY stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.24. The company had a trading volume of 122,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,977. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.97. Udemy has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $16.01.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $194.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.17 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Udemy will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Udemy

In other news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $362,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,001,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,064,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $362,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,001,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,064,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,639,477 shares in the company, valued at $14,919,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,000 shares of company stock worth $505,830 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UDMY. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Udemy by 6,957.5% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Udemy during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Natixis grew its position in Udemy by 60.8% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Udemy by 18.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Udemy

(Get Free Report)

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.