Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 4,624 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 117% compared to the typical volume of 2,135 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 7,051.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 35,360.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Mizuho started coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Kosmos Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Kosmos Energy stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 892,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,682,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $7.82.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 40.16% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $450.94 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

