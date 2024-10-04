Trainline (LON:TRN) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 323.40 ($4.33) and last traded at GBX 324 ($4.33). 243,081 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,326,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 324.60 ($4.34).
Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.48) target price on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 460 ($6.15) to GBX 475 ($6.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 430 ($5.75).
Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: UK Consumer, International Consumer, and Trainline Solutions. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.
