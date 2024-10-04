Trainline (LON:TRN) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 323.40 ($4.33) and last traded at GBX 324 ($4.33). 243,081 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,326,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 324.60 ($4.34).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.48) target price on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 460 ($6.15) to GBX 475 ($6.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 430 ($5.75).

The stock has a market cap of £1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,628.57 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 318.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 328.70.

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: UK Consumer, International Consumer, and Trainline Solutions. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

