Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Position Trimmed by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group lessened its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Trane Technologies accounts for approximately 1.0% of Breakwater Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT traded up $1.52 on Friday, reaching $388.45. 595,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,457. The firm has a market cap of $87.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $184.02 and a 12 month high of $391.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $355.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

