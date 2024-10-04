Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.91 and traded as low as C$1.70. Transat A.T. shares last traded at C$1.76, with a volume of 30,501 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins reduced their target price on Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.30 to C$1.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.25 to C$1.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.25 to C$1.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Transat A.T. has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of C$1.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$68.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.37) by C($0.73). The company had revenue of C$736.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$758.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Transat A.T. Inc. will post -4.3400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.

