TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1,419.09, but opened at $1,356.00. TransDigm Group shares last traded at $1,353.06, with a volume of 23,499 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,441.35.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,324.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,290.52. The company has a market capitalization of $75.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $75.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $32.50.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total value of $7,531,770.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,659,098.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total value of $4,127,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,204. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total value of $7,531,770.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $29,659,098.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,545 shares of company stock worth $46,454,828. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 275.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

