TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Down 2.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) were down 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $103.35 and last traded at $103.66. Approximately 193,581 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,592,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.58.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. Barclays raised their price objective on TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on TransUnion from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.44.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.55 and a 200-day moving average of $82.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -29.37%.

In other TransUnion news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 405 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $38,709.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,837.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TransUnion news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,029,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,080. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 405 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $38,709.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,837.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,328,929. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 32.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,757,000 after buying an additional 3,977,595 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 51.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,755,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,108,000 after buying an additional 2,306,596 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 104,813.6% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,947,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,454,000 after buying an additional 1,945,340 shares in the last quarter. XN LP grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 194.7% during the second quarter. XN LP now owns 1,973,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,368,000 after buying an additional 1,303,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 37.4% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,566,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,363,000 after buying an additional 698,580 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

