TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by LifePlan Financial LLC

LifePlan Financial LLC lowered its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,910,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 234,123 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in TransUnion by 32.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977,595 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 51.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,755,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,108,000 after buying an additional 2,306,596 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,316,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,288,000 after buying an additional 572,121 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Group LP lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 5,147,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,771,000 after buying an additional 117,086 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $248,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,047.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,328,929 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRU shares. Bank of America raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TransUnion from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.44.

TransUnion Trading Up 0.7 %

TRU opened at $106.62 on Friday. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $106.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.62. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.37%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

