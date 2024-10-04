TransUnion (TRU) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) recently:

10/2/2024 – TransUnion had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/2/2024 – TransUnion had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $97.00 to $109.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/1/2024 – TransUnion is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2024 – TransUnion had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $105.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/12/2024 – TransUnion had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $103.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/28/2024 – TransUnion was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/20/2024 – TransUnion had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $87.00 to $97.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/13/2024 – TransUnion was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/12/2024 – TransUnion is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TRU opened at $106.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.55 and its 200-day moving average is $82.62. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of -74.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $106.68.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at TransUnion

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.37%.

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $90,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,547 shares in the company, valued at $6,268,966.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $90,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,547 shares in the company, valued at $6,268,966.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $261,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,432.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,580 shares of company stock worth $2,328,929 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in TransUnion by 0.7% during the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 32.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.4% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in TransUnion by 22.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

